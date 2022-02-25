Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Bala Mohammed paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Upon his visit, the presidential aspirant disclosed that the zoning of the ruling APC in the forthcoming poll is not a threat to the opposition PDP

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain who is targeting the party's presidential ticket for the 2023 elections, described the former leader as a man full of wisdom

The Bauchi state governor, on Wednesday, February 23, disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take advantage of the zoning arrangement for the presidency of Nigeria being worked out by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the year 2023 general elections.

Leadership reports that Mohammed emphatically declared that APC’s zoning of presidency to the south will definitely pose no threat to his party, the PDP.

The governor made this declaration when he visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Mohammed said the APC’s zoning is no threat to the PDP. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The Bauchi governor who described Chief Obasanjo as an elder statesman per excellence with a lot of wisdom said PDP would continue to strategize towards rescuing Nigeria from the present situation the country has found herself.

PDP's move

Mohammed emphatically stated that since each of the political parties is trying to strategize, plan and organise, the PDP will not hesitate at throwing its presidential ticket to whichever zone that will give the party the opportunity to emerge victorious when the time comes.

He said:

“If they zone to the South, it is open to us to see how it is going to give us more electoral victory, or if we put it to the North it will give us more electoral victory.

"This is the kind of thing we are doing; the leg works, the permutations and so and so forth. So that, at least, whatever we are going to do, is to give us and provide for Nigerians to choose between the best alternatives.”

2023: Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed says Atiku is old, tired to lead Nigeria

In another related report, Governor Mohammed said he told former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to allow him to contest the presidency in 2023 because he is old and fatigued with Nigeria.

He said this in his speech while receiving the report of a Contact and Consultation Committee which he established for his presidential ambition which was held on Friday, January 28 at Government House, Bauchi.

The committee headed by Senator Adamu Gumba, which was inaugurated in August 2021, visited 16 northern states where it interacted with various stakeholders in those states.

2023: Wike cautions Dokpesi, says PDP governors didn’t travel to Europe to select candidates

In another development, Governor Wike has cautioned High Chief Raymond Dokpesi of making comments capable of causing confusion in the PDP.

Wike accused the PDP chieftain and media entrepreneur of peddling falsehood by the party's governors.

The Rivers state governor went on to say he suspects Dokpesi is a mole in the PDP planted by the ruling APC.

