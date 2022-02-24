Members of the public have been asked to disregard reports that the APC has zoned its presidential candidate to the south

The call was made by the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress Mandate Group (APC-MG) Alhaji Sani Abdullahi

Abdullahi said some governor within the APC have also empowered themselves for the purpose of destroying the party for their selfish interest

The All Progressive Congress Mandate Group (APC-MG) has urged members of the ruling party and the general public to disregard any claim that the 2023 presidential candidacy has been zoned to the southern part of Nigeria.

The group appeal followed reports that the party had zoned its presidential candidate for the 2023 election to the region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 24, by the APC-MG's national chairman, Sani Abdullahi, the group said the party at no point met to tip Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a consensus candidate for national chairmanship ahead of the Saturday, March 26, national convention.

As seen by Legit.ng, the statement said some individuals have continued to parade themselves across the country as leaders of the party.

Abdullahi said these individuals have continued to arrogate powers to themselves by trying to decide the fate of the ruling party.

He added that these people do so without recourse to members of the APC scattered all over the country.

Governors working to destabilise the party

Abdullahi describing those promoting the "twin stories" of the endorsement and zoning in the media as purveyors of fake news and merchants of lies said the presidential flgabearer of the APC is something beyond governors including Nasiri El-Rufai or Kayode Fayemi or Mohammed Badaru can impose.

He said:

"APC-MG is challenging the PGF to publish adopted minutes of any APC meeting where it was agreed that the presidency should be zoned to any region of the country as they are now championing.

"Illegal agreements reached in covens cannot be allowed to supplant the democratic process that will take place at an elective party convention."

He warned that the cartel of state governors within the APC are working towards personalizing Nigeria for their own selfish gains which well-meaning Nigerians should do well to stand against at this point.

APC-MG further called on Nigerians to take interest in what is going on within the party and join to demand ctransparency and accountability in the APC's internal politics process.

