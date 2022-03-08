Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential aspirant for the forthcoming 2023 election would be meeting with members of the House of Representatives

The meeting between Tinubu and the lawmakers will take place on Wednesday, March 16, the speaker of the House has said

Also, members of the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives will be meeting with one of the party's presidential aspirant Mao Ohuabunwa

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will be addressing members of the House of Representatives.

The Nation reports that the party's presidential aspirant will host a meeting with the lawmakers on Wednesday, March 16.

Tinubu would be meeting with APC lawmakers of the House of Representatives

Source: Twitter

The details of the meeting were made available to lawmakers of the House of Representatives by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the floor of the plenary on Tuesday, March 8.

The letter personally signed by Tinubu and addressed to the speaker said the former Lagos state governor is seeking an audience with the lawmakers of the Lower Chamber.

Gbajabiamila while reading the content of the letter said Tinubu would like to intimate the lawmakers on his programmes for the country.

He further added that the leader of the House Alhassan Ado Doguwa will provide more details of the meeting later.

In addition, one of the presidential aspirants for the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, Mao Ohuabunwa would also be meeting with members of the PDP caucus.

It was gathered that Ohuabunwa would meet with the PDP caucus members of the House at 8 pm on Tuesday, March 8.

Like that of the APC, a notice of the meeting with the PDP caucus members was signed by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu and read by the speaker of the House.

Elumelu in the letter said the PDP aspirants hopes to sell his programme to members ahead of the convention to pick a candidate to fly the party flag.

