The Edo state governor who had just joined the PDP in 2020 after different scuffles with the the APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole is set to leave the party again

This information was disclosed by the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shuaibu on Monday, March 1

Shuaibu revealed that neither Obaseki nor his supporters feel welcomed or fully integrated into the PDP since they joined in 2020

The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shuaibu, has called for the complete integration of supporters of his principal, Godwin Obaseki, into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Cable reports that Shuaibu said that supporters of the governor who left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP with Obaseki do not feel welcome in the party.

There are indications that Governor Obaseki would be leaving the PDP Photo: Edo state government

Source: Facebook

He warned that while he or his supporters have no intention to leave the party, it is important that all those - including Obaseki and his supporters - who joined the PDP because of their influence are made to feel at home.

His words:

“For me, Philip Shaibu, I have no plans to leave. For Philip Shaibu, his followers, and the followers of Obaseki that left APC to PDP, they plan to leave PDP but to where? For now, I don’t know.

“Why? Because we felt we are not accepted in PDP and that is the reason we are actually thinking that it is time to just draw the curtains and leave."

Why Governor Obaseki, supporters dumped APC

Governor Obaseki alongside his deputy and numerous other supporters within the APC dumped the ruling party and pitched tents with the PDP in 2020.

Speaking on their defection to PDP, Shuaibu said they left the APC then because of oppression meted on the governor and his team by Adams Oshiomhole who at the time was the party's national chairman.

Shuaibu noted:

“We left APC because of the oppression by APC national chairman meted on the governor. And for some of us that hated oppression, we decided to jettison our relationship with the godfather then to follow the governor to the PDP.

“We have not been accepted into PDP and for us, we are not telling the governor it is either now or we leave."

Obaseki speaks on returning to APC, advises some Edo PDP leaders to leave party

Governor Godwin Obaseki had earlier reacted to claims that he is seriously planning to return to the APC very soon.

The PDP governor on Sunday, March 6, stated clearly that he has no intention of leaving the ruling party that is on a winning streak.

Obaseki also advised some PDP leaders in the state who are against his leadership pattern to quit the party.

President Buhari receives Obaseki at Aso Villa

Meanwhile, Obaseki visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made the disclosure, he also shared photos from the meeting on social media.

“President Buhari receives Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in State House on 13th Oct 2021,” Adesina captioned photos.

