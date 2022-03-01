The feud between APC national leader, Bola Tinubu and Rauf Aregbesola might be over earlier than it could be imagined

This is coming as concerned stakeholders in Yoruba land, APC and some influential leaders waded in to broker a truce

The reconciliation meeting organised by the Alaafin of Oyo and Ooni of Ife took place on Tuesday, March 1

Ibadan, Oyo state - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been reconciled with minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola after being at loggerheads for the last couple of years.

Legit.ng gathered that the reconciliation between the politicains got a major boost on Tuesday, March 1, with several stakeholders in attendance at the meeting.

The feud between Bola Tinubu, and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola appears to be over. Photo credit: @Progressive4BAT

Source: Twitter

The peaceful reconcilaition meeting was organized by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adéyemí and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, according to a tweet by Preogressives for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that the politicians met in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital after the Yoruba elders waded into the matter.

The truce was arranged by stakeholders in the overall interest of the Yoruba and the APC ahead of the Osun state governorship election and 2023 presidential poll.

Tinubu has expressed his interest in vying for the highest office in the land, but first, he has to secure the ticket of the APC.

The genesis of the crisis

A source in the know told Legit.ng that the crisis resulted from the failure on the part of Aregbesola’s men to adhere to an agreement he (Aregbesola) reached with Governor Oyetola over appointments into his (Oyetola) cabinet as commissioners.

He blamed the crisis on Aregbesola’s foot-soldiers who are aggrieved that they were not appointed into the cabinet. According to him, they believed they were to be appointed into the cabinet automatically.

According to the source:

“Unknown to them, there was an understanding between Aregbesola and Oyetola that anybody that has served as commissioner twice will not have the opportunity to serve under Oyetola, but if you have served as commissioner once or special adviser ones, you can still be given the chance".

Osun 2022: Aregbesola declares war, bombs Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande

In a previou report by Legit.ng, Aregbesola drew a battle line with those he termed as betrayers of his trust in the state and the APC).

Aregbesola who on Monday, February 14, in Ijebu Jesa spoke with members of the APC ahead of the primary for the Osun governorship election accused party bigwigs like Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism.

The minister claimed that the duo foisted his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people of the state against their collective will.

