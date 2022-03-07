Oluwabamise Ayanwola who was declared missing after boarding a Lagos Rapid Bus Transport has been found dead

Ayanwola's death was confirmed by her relative who said family members were at the morgue and have also identified her body

The relative said the alleged murder of the 22-year-old lady by a BRT bus driver who is currently at large is painful

A 22-year-old lady, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who was reported to have gone missing after she was last seen on a Lagos Bus Rapid Transport, is dead.

The Punch reports that Ayanwola's death was confirmed by one of her relatives on Monday, March 1, following outrage on various platforms over her disappearance.

Oluwabamise Ayanwola has been found after she was reported missing in Lagos Photo: Emeka Ezekwe

Source: UGC

The relative who confirmed her death noted that Ayanwola's body was found and has since been deposited at the morgue.

An emotional relative of Ayanwola said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“We are at the morgue. We have confirmed the corpse."

Ayanwola was declared missing by her family after she sent a voice note and some text to a friend when she sensed she might be in danger.

In a text to her friend, Ayanwola said she was returning to Ota from Ajah in Lagos state on Saturday, February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257.

Noting that the BRT bus was headed to Oshodi, the deceased lady in her message at about 7 pm. at Chevron Bus-Stop feared that she might have become a victim of a mishap as the driver of the bus failed to pick any other passenger after her.

She told her friend to pray for her, in the voice notes where she confirmed that the driver had confessed to her (Ayanwola) that he likes her and requested her name and other details.

It was also gathered that Ayanwola worked as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah and spent weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister.

Part of the voice notes and text sent to her friend read in part:

“There are three men and one woman on the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.’’

Clips of videos made by the deceased also showed that the entire bus and area was dark

However, Lagos police command and the BRT officials in the state are said to be searching for the driver whose bus was allegedly kidnapped and later killed.

Lady who took BRT bus to Oshodi reportedly kidnapped, driver can’t be found, her mother cries

A Nigerian lady, Bamise Ayanwole, has been feared kidnapped after she boarded a BRT bus on her way back from work on Saturday, February 26.

According to her friend, the lady sent her voice notes and a clip when she noticed she may be in danger.

Efforts to locate her are ongoing as the Nigerian Police have been involved, even though the driver reportedly absconded.

Gunmen abduct IPMAN chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected kidnappers abducted Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu who serves as the Edo state chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN).

It was gathered that Baba-Saliu popularly known as Baba Petroleum was kidnapped on Monday night, February 7, during an invasion of his residence around 6.45 pm at the Jattu area, Etsako West local government area of Edo state.

The IPMAN's driver was shot dead while his security detail and another individual were injured.

Source: Legit.ng