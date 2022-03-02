Zainab Ochero and her estranged lover Joseph Karanja had planned a meeting to sort out their marital problems

The two failed to come to an understanding after Karanja claimed she was having an affair with another man

Ochero got further infuriated when Karanja offered her KSh 100 (N365) for transport back home prompting her to bite off his ear

A woman from Kawangware, Nairobi county, has been charged in court for biting off her lover's ear during a domestic brawl.

Zainab Ochero was said to have committed the deed after Joseph Karanja, her lover gave her KSh 100 (N365) as transport back home.

Zainab Ochero during her arraignment. Photo: Clause Masika.

Source: UGC

Fell to the ground

Appearing before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Mwaniki on Tuesday, March 1, pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing severe injuries to Karanja at Kangemi in Nairobi on Monday, February 21, Nairobi News reports.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The police report detailed that the woman in anger pounced on the man and bit off his left ear before it fell to the ground.

Seeing his ear on the ground, Karanja picked it up and carefully carried it in a paper bag to the hospital for treatment.

The man was told to seek further treatment at another hospital in Eastland, where he was told that the ear was utterly damaged and needed plastic surgery after three months of treatment.

Meeting to solve domestic trouble

The couple had earlier in the day organised a meeting at a local joint to discuss their differences after Karanja accused her of infidelity.

The two could not resolve their fight, and Ochero opted to call okada to take her home in Kawangware. The decision by Karanja to hand her KSh 100 (N365) note as transport made matters worse.

Already agitated by the accusation of having an affair and being given KSh 100 (N365) as fare, Ochero decided to bite Karanja, severely damaging his ear.

Citizen Digital reports that Mwaniki directed that she be released on KSh 300,000 (N1m) and the matter be mentioned on Wednesday, March 16.

Man calls out wife on radio broadcast, says she threatened to sell their children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reported his wife on a radio broadcast stressing that she threatened to sell their kids.

While conversing with the radio host, the man said his wife had packed two of his children out of his home for the past 15 years.

The man said whenever the woman wanted something from him, she always sent her sister. The aggrieved man added that despite the fact that he had told her to come back home, she always changed her residential address.

Source: Legit.ng