Another case of kidnapping has occurred in the southern region of Nigeria, specifically in Etsako West local government area of Edo state

The victim of the lastest crime is Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu, chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN) Edo state

The gunmen who attacked Baba-Saliu's home on Monday, February 7, also killed the driver and injured the security detail

Etsako West, Edo - Suspected kidnappers have abducted Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu who serves as the Edo state chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN).

The Punch reports that Baba-Saliu popularly known as Baba Petroleum was kidnapped on Monday night, February 7, during an invasion of his residence around 6.45 pm at the Jattu area, Etsako West local government area of Edo state.

It was gathered that the IPMAN's driver was shot dead while his security detail and another individual were injured, Nigerian Tribune added.

Abdul Mahmud, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, who is an in-law to Baba-Saliu told confirmed the incident, adding hat the gunmen were yet to make contact with the family after the incident.

The police command in Edo is yet to release a statement on the attack at the time of filing this report.

Anxiety in Bayelsa as gunmen kidnap commissioner

Legit.ng previously reported that Otokito Federal Oparmiola, the Bayelsa state commissioner for trade and commence, was on Thursday, January 20, abducted by unknown gunmen.

Sahara Reporters citing Daily Sun revealed that Otokito was kidnapped by heavily armed men from his residence at Otuokpoti community in Ogbia local government area.

According to sources, gunmen invaded the community at about 11 pm and fired several shots to scare people away before whisking Otokito to an unknown destination.

Gunmen stage fresh attack in Plateau, kidnap influential monarch

Meanwhile, there was brewing tension in Plateau state as gunmen carried out an attack.

This is as the district head of Vwang in Jos South local government area of the state, Da Gyang Balak Gut, was abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

Gut, who is the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang, was reportedly accosted by armed men while returning home in Vom, a few metres to the entrance of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Source: Legit.ng