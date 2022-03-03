A Nigerian lady, Bamise Ayanwole, has been feared kidnapped after she boarded a BRT bus on her way back from work on Saturday, February 26

According to her friend, the lady sent her voice notes and a clip when she noticed she may be in danger

Efforts to locate her are ongoing as the Nigerian Police have been involved, even though the driver reportedly absconded

A Nigerian lady has cried out on behalf of her friend, Bamise Ayanwole, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. The lady with the Twitter handle @Mercy_McQuin revealed that the friend took a BRT bus from Chevron going to Oshodi.

@Mercy_McQuin stated that Bamise dropped her voice notes informing her of where she was before her line went dead on Saturday, February 26.

The mother of the lady lamented in a video about her daughter. Photo source: @Mercy_McQuin

Source: Twitter

Bamise's mother in tears

She shared a video of the BRT bus the lady boarded whose driver is nowhere to be found. In the clip, the lady's mother cried as she feared that her daughter may have been kidnapped.

It was gathered that the missing person started sending voice notes when she noticed that something was amiss. A video she sent showed the whole vehicle dark at night; a thing that is very unusual with such mass transit transport in the state.

Driver not found

When the police got involved, they could not locate the driver at home as they were told he has since moved from where he was known to stay.

See the thread below:

At the time of writing this report, the thread has gathered over 200 quoted replies with thousands of retweets.

Below are some of the reactions:

@IamBaeTech said:

"What type of phone is she using? I can help track her location or last seen."

@dscrb said:

"When u enter any transport and things seem off, u should alight immediately but with wisdom, act as if u forgot something, instead of sitting comfy hoping u are over thinking it. Hope She's found and well."

@mollfixdiapers said:

"Brt bus from chevron? Now they can't find the driver? But I thought Brt buses only do pick up from the park?"

@_OgaRote said:

"Sometime ago, I boarded a bus to Sango from Ijaiye. I noticed that the conductor wasn't calling passengers and when he did, he was using a very low voice, I became uncomfortable. Suddenly I shouted that I forgot my wallet where I was coming from and no money with me. I ESCAPED!"

Source: Legit.ng