The death of Bamise Toyosi Ayanwola has sparked outrage on social media following the confirmed reports that the 22-year-old lady's body was found with some vital organs reportedly missing.

Bamise went missing after she boarded a public transit on her way back from work on Saturday, February 26. She was said to be visiting her brother.

Her friend who is on Twitter as @Mercy_McQuin revealed that she took a BRT bus from Chevron going to Oshodi and dropped her voice notes informing her of where she was before her line went dead.

The driver was nowhere to be found, prompting Nigerians to be putting pressure on the Lagos state government to swing into action.

Found but dead

However, in a tragic development, Bamise's body was said to have recovered after days of fruitless search, with some organs reportedly missing.

Nigerians on social media have demanded justice for the young lady and called on the Lagos government to arrest the fugitive driver through the hashtag #JusticeforBamise

Call for justice

Peng Man wrote:

"If a woman can be kidnapped using a government owned vehicle then it’s finished!

Who knows how many people have been kidnapped/killed/mai'med using the BRT bus? #JusticeForBamise.BRT bus is supposed to be safe & better yet accountable, but they can’t even account for the driver!"

Ayeni Oluwabunmi Francis wrote:

"Bamise did not go to a man's house, she was not with a yahoo boy. Bamise entered a government-owned vehicle but she was killed. This is so heartbreaking and annoying. May her murderers never see peace in their life."

Comedian Debo Marcaroni wrote:

"Bamise’s story is so heartbreaking. It is even more worrisome that we don’t know how many people have suffered the same fate as her. For all we know, there could be more to suffer the same fate and that is because it is hard to get Justice in our society."

Badmus Akeem wrote:

"They kidnapped and killed Bamise Ayanwole and took her body parts. This is the height of cruelty. The BRT driver “Nice Andrew Omininikoron” with bus number 240257 is on the run! Let’s ensure he’s found and thoroughly investigated. She must not die in vain."

