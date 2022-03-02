The Progressive Governors Forum has hailed Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade on his 54th birthday

Governor Matawalle was commended for his commitment to a united Nigeria under the leadership of the APC

His colleagues in the APC also stated that the Cross River's state governor's leadership in his domain is commendable

FCT, Abuja - Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Cross Rivers state governor Benedict Ayade, to celebrate his 54th birthday.

A statement signed on Wednesday, March 2 and sent to Legit.ng by the chairman of the PGF and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described governor Ayade as a true progressive and innovative leader.

Governor Ayade has been celebrated by his colleagues in the APC. Photo credit: @senatorbenayade

The statement also commended the leadership, vision, and commitment of Governor Ayade to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the APC.

It read:

“Along with the people of Cross Rivers state, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of progressive governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Cross Rivers state as well as at the national level.

“As governor of Cross Rivers state, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.

“As we rejoice with HE Benedict Ayade, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Ben Ayade!”

Source: Legit.ng