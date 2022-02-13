The Progressive Governors Forum has hailed Zamfara state governor, Bello Matwalle on his 60th birthday

Governor Matawalle was commended for his commitment to a united Nigeria under the leadership of the APC

His colleagues in the APC also stated that the Zamfara state governor's leadership in his domain is commendable

FCT, Abuja - Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle, to celebrate his 60th birthday anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, February 12 by the forum's chairman and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the PGF acknowledged and commended Governor Matawalle's leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

Governor Bello Matawalle has been commended by his colleagues in the APC for a job well done in Zamfara. Photo credit: Zamfara state government

Source: Facebook

The APC governors, however, reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The statement read:

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins H.E Bello Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara state to celebrate his 60th birthday. Along with the people of Zamfara state, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of progressive governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Zamfara state as well as at the national level.

“As governor of Zamfara state, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, H.E Bello Matawalle, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to H.E Bello Matawalle.”

