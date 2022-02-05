The Progressive Governors Forum has hailed Kwara state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his 62nd birthday

Abdulrazaq was commended for his commitment to a united Nigeria under the leadership of the APC

His colleagues in the APC also stated that the Kwara state governor's leadership in his domain is commendable

FCT, Abuja - Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Kwara state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to celebrate his 62nd birthday anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, February 5, the forum's chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, acknowledged and commended Abdulrazaq's leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has been celebrated by his colleagues in the APC. Photo credit: Kwara state government

The APC governors used the opportunity to reaffirm their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The statement reads:

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, governor of Kwara state to celebrate his 62nd birthday. Along with the people of Kwara state, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of progressive governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kwara state as well as at the national level.

“As governor of Kwara state, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.”

