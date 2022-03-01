The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has unveiled the winning strategy he advised the PDP to adopt to defeat the APC in 2023

Among others, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum wants his party to use the divisions in the APC to its own advantage

Governor Tambuwal also urged Buhari to improve the electoral system, expressing optimism that the president will hand over to the PDP in 2023

Sokoto state - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state highlighted some steps he believes the PDP must take to displace the ruling APC.

The Punch reported that Tambuwal listed the recommendations on Tuesday, March 1, when a presidential bid contact and consultation committee of former Senate President Bukola Saraki paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto.

Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state said the PDP has to go the extra mile to defeat the APC in 2023. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

He said the PDP must go the extra mile to wrest power from the ruling APC in 2023. In specific terms, below are Tambuwal's recommendations:

Recommended winning strategy for PDP

PDP must embark on intensive voter education Campaign against rigging Mobilise rural voters Guard votes cast Exploit the divisions rocking APC across many parts of the country

A statement by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Muhammad Bello, indicates that the governor said the advice became imperative against the backdrops of the outcomes of recent bye-elections in Abuja Municipal Area Councils, Cross River, Imo, Ondo, and Plateau states.

The Sokoto governor advised the PDP to study and analyze the bye-elections and take note of the “problems in APC and take lessons from these elections going forward.”

He noted that PDP leaders must be united in the quest for a credible, strong, virile, purposeful, and focused leadership “with the objective of rescuing Nigeria.”

Buhari will hand over to us - Tambuwal

Governor Tambuwal also challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to “improve the process and the electoral system in Nigeria so that, by the grace of God, when we win, he will hand over to us as a party, God willing.”

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum said the president "should have the interest of this country at heart, not APC and not any individual."

His words:

"This country has been kind to President Muhammadu Buhari. He seized power in 1984 and was elected President after having been forgiven by Nigerians for truncating democracy.

“What he owes Nigeria, now…is the establishment of the security of lives and property; and, free and fair electoral process."

2023: Powerful northern leader dumps Atiku, backs Tambuwal for presidency

Meanwhile, a former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa, has said that Aminu Tambuwal is the right man to be made the PDP's flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Bafarawa made this declaration on Tuesday, February 8, during Tambuwal's recent visit to Kebbi to meet with PDP stakeholders on his presidential ambition.

The former governor maintained that the aspirant has the capacity to emerge as President Buhari's successor, going by his experience in all arms and levels of government.

Source: Legit.ng