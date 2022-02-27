Nigerians have been urged to support the 2023 presidential ambition of the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello

The call was made by a youth and women-based group, the National Mass Movement for Yahaya Bello on Sunday, February 27

The group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for passing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

A support group for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Sunday, February 27, commended President Muhammad Buhari, for assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022.

The group, the National Mass Movement for Yahaya Bello, a youth and women-based also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the timely release of the adjusted guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

Governor Bello has been described as someone who is pragmatic Photo: Yahaya Bello

Source: UGC

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the national publicity secretary of NMMYB, Patrick Ezza, said s president, would see to a new Nigeria where big ideas, competence and pragmatism would be the order of the day.

The statement added that the choice of Governor Bello remains the bridge between the young and the old, the north and the south.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Leadership skills of Governor Bello

Ezza added that the governor is not only competent but pragmatic and a true representative of the youth constituency and an unrepentant champion of women emancipation.

Appreciating God for the passage of the amended bill, Ezza said the action by the president brings Nigeria's electoral system on a clear map on how to coordinate for the electoral victory of Governor Bello.

His words:

"Consequently, we have met at the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of the leadership of our forum in Abuja yesterday (Saturday) and have given all the state coordinators a target to mobilise at least one million votes from amongst the youth, various age-grade groups, community associations and market women, in their respective States.

"As we meet again, we shall assess what each coordinator and zonal leaders have done and review how the national body can add more tempo to go beyond the 37 million votes, which is already a done deal."

"Our target is to mobilise 50 million votes for the man whom we so much believe in."

2023: Popular Nigerian Bishop reveals 1 person who can stop Governor Yahaya Bello from becoming president

In a recent development, Governor Bello is said to be the one person who has the attributes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by a Nigerian clergy, Bishop Prince Madaki, who is also the president of the Concerned Middlebelt Christian Forum of Nigeria.

According to Bishop Madaki, only God himself can stop the incumbent Kogi state governor from taking over the leadership role of President Buhari.

2023: Yahaya Bello finally sets record straight on zoning for presidency

Governor Bello had refuted claims in some certain quarters that the presidency should go to the southeast.

The governor hinged his argument on the basis that the north-central has never produced a president or vice president since Nigeria's independence.

According to Bello, the north-central is well-deserving of the 2023 presidency than the southeastern region of the country.

Source: Legit.ng