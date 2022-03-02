The Ooni of Ife and other Yoruba leaders in the country are trying all they can to settle the rift between Bola Tinubu and Rauf Aregbesola

In achieving this, the Yoruba leaders held a reconciliatory meeting with the interior minister but the APC national leader was absent

The aide to the presidential hopeful has cleared the doubts of many and in a recent interview disclosed his boss was not invited to the meeting

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said he was not invited to the peace meeting between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, March 1st.

It was gathered that the leaders met at the private residence of Alaafin in a bid to reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola over their political disagreement.

Reacting to the meeting, Tunde Rahman, media adviser to Tinubu, told The Punch in a chat that his principal was unopposed to the reconciliatory effort.

He said:

“Yes, I saw the pictures of the meeting on social media as you did too. Asíwájú Bola Tinubu was not invited to the meeting.

“I can tell you that clearly. I believe the two traditional rulers intend to reach out to him later."

Vanguard reported also that concerned stakeholders have given the reconciliation of Tinubu and Aregbesola top priority.

