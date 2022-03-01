The good people of Osun state are in awe as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola opened the Olaiya flyover

Having waited for months, the residents were joyful as the government spent nothing less than N 2.7 billion for the construction of the bridge

Meanwhile, Oyetola and members of his cabinet performed a test run and the first drive-through on the bridge

Residents of Osogbo, Osun state have expressed joy as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola opens the Olaiya flyover.

Oyetola had flagged off the construction of the bridge on February 18, 2021 and promised to deliver it in November but due to some unforeseen circumstances, the completion was delayed.

While opening it for usage, on Monday, February 28, Oyetola commended the people for their endurance since February 2021, The Sun reports.

The governor and his cabinet did a test run and the first drive-through on the bridge. Photo credit: Office of the Deputy Governor State of Osun

He assured that his government would continue to build infrastructure without jeopardising the payment of workers' salaries, Nigerian Tribune added.

Oyetola said:

“I thank the people of the state for bearing with us, particularly the traders. I’m very happy and I believe this is one of the iconic project.

“What we have done is to allow people to make use of the bridge. They have been waiting for it. So, we believe this is the right time for them to start using it. At the appropriate time, we’ll do the commissioning."

Reactions

Osun residents and Nigerians have lauded the efforts of the governor. They took to social media pages to shower praises on Governor Oyetola.

An IT consultant, Remi Omowaiye took to his official Twitter page and shard photos of the bridge.

He wrote:

"The newly completed Olaiya Flyover , Osogbo @ 1.30am today."

A motorist, Dara Adewumi, commended the governor for opening the flyover saying:

“This would ease traffic and enable free flow of motors in this place.”

Ola Ogunfeyitimi wrote:

"Congratulations on the successful completion of this project.."

Abu Natasa wrote:

"Omo aijeberi..."

