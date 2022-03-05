Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited the traditional rulers in Ondo state to seek their support

Akure, Ondo state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, says he has helped many people in the country to achieve their political goals.

Tinubu who is running for president in 2023 said this on Friday, March 4, when he paid a visit to the Deji of Akure in Ondo state, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the former Lagos governor visited the traditional rulers in the three senatorial district of Ondo State, seeking their support for his aspiration.

I helped Aregbesola, Mimiko and Fayemi - Tinubu

Speaking at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Tinubu said he helped Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Dr Olusegun Mimiko to secure their mandate in court as Osun and Ondo states respectively.

He also mentioned Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and President Muhammadu Buhari, among others .

His words:

“I helped Mimiko got his mandate through court after two years that he was elected. I helped Fayemi get his mandate after three years.

"It took Aregbesola three years, 10 months, to get his mandate. We have helped many people like that.”

