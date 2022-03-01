Days after his appointment as the deputy governor of Zamfara state, Senator Muhammad Nasiha has officially left the Senate

Nasiha was represent the Zamfara Central senatorial district in the Red Chamber until his appointment as Zamfara deputy governor

The APC lawmaker was appointed to replace Mahadi Ali who was impeached by the State House of Assembly

FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Nasiha, the senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, has officially resigned his position at the Senate.

Senator Nasiha's resignation follows his appointment by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state as his deputy.

Days after his appointment as the new deputy governor of Zamfara state, Senator Muhammad Nasiha has vacated his seat in the Senate. Photo credit: @AbdulwaliTahir

Source: Twitter

He replaced Mahadi Ali, who was impeached on Wednesday, February 23, by the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Reading a letter addressed to the Senate at the plenary, the president, Ahmed Lawan, announced Nasiha’s resignation to the Senate, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He explained that he resigned to take up his new appointment as the deputy governor in his state.

Steer clear of Zamfara politics, Senator warns Saraki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, was warned against making unnecessary comments over the impeachment of Zamfara state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Senator Lawal Hassan Dan’iya, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker issued the warning in a statement on Monday, February 28.

Dan’Iya representing Zamfara West senatorial district said the comment of the former Senate president was nothing but an attempt to cause confusion and crisis in the polity.

Court gives final verdict on suit seeking Zamfara governor's sack for defecting to APC

In another report, a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, struck out a suit filed against Governor Matawalle for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the governor of Zamfara state dumped the PDP for the APC in June 2021 after weeks of speculations and political intrigues.

His decision to join the APC had angered some PDP chieftains, Bashir Saleh, Ibrahim Muhammed Turaki and Andulhamid Haruna, who proceeded to the court to seek his removal. They had asked the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising and dealing with Matawalle as governor.

Source: Legit.ng