Governor Matawalle has reportedly picked Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha as the new deputy governor of Zamfara state

The Zamfara state governor's nomination was disclosed in a letter read by the speaker of the State House of Assembly

Matawalle's action follows the impeachment of Mahdi Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara state on Wednesday, February 23

Channels TV reported that the speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, read a letter from the state Governor Matawalle regarding the nomination at the resumed plenary on Wednesday, February 23.

Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha has been nominated as the deputy governor of Zamfara state. Photo credit: @tvcnewsng

Legit.ng notes that Senator Nasiha was nominated hours after Mahdi Gusau’s impeachment on Wednesday. Gusau was accused of bridge of the Constitution, Misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The new deputy governor nominee who was first elected a senator in 2007 is currently representing Zamfara Central Senatorial district, according to Daily Trust.

Nasiha being screened by Zamfara assembly

Meanwhile, TVC News stated that Senator Nasiha was at the State House of Assembly where the lawmakers were screening him for the office of the deputy governor.

Also, Leadership newspaper in what appears as the latest update from the unfolding political development in Zamfara stated that the Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Senator Nasiha as the new deputy governor.

Court gives final verdict on suit seeking Zamfara governor's sack for defecting to APC

In another report, a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, struck out a suit filed against Governor Matawalle for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the governor of Zamfara state dumped the PDP for the APC in June 2021 after weeks of speculations and political intrigues.

His decision to join the APC had angered some PDP chieftains, Bashir Saleh, Ibrahim Muhammed Turaki and Andulhamid Haruna, who proceeded to the court to seek his removal. They had asked the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising and dealing with Matawalle as governor.

