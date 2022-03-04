Supporters of Zamfara state governor, Bello Mattawale have aligned with Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s faction

Gusau, Zamfara - As the crisis within the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to deepen as the party has been hit with the alignment of supporters of Governor Bello Mattawale with Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s faction of the party.

The Punch reports that the supporters from Maradun local government area where Mattawale hails from have declared their loyalty to Marafa.

Supporters of Governor Bello Mattawale have declared their loyalty to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

Source: Facebook

The party members led by APC stalwarts, Captain Halilu Haliru (retd.), and a former director-general in the state civil service, Malam Sale ST were received by Hon. Bello Bakyasuwa, a chieftain of Marafa’s faction.

According to Haliru and ST, the team decided to dump Matawall as a result of his poor performance as governor.

Bakyasuwa received the decamping team in a colourful ceremony on behalf of Senator Marafa’s factional chairman, Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, at the faction’s secretariat in Gusau.

Speaking at the occasion, the group leader, Captain Halilu (retd.) said they were inspired by the patriotism and sincerity of Marafa, who they described as complete opposite of their kinsman, Matawalle.

He described Matawalle as not being a good ambassador of the people and promised to support Marafa in bringing the desired positive leadership to the state.

Halilu said:

“We are aware of the contributions of Marafa to the development of his constituency as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The motions he moved that provided support to the state in the early days of security concerns and the job opportunities he provided to thousands of people in the Federal Civil service.”

Buni, Marafa Clash, says caretaker committee chairman has a mission to kill APC

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Senator Marafa has reacted to the APC congresses that were held at short notice in Zamfara state.

Marafa, a former senator representing Zamfara central, said the chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, is on a mission to “kill” the party.

It was gathered that parallel congresses took place in Zamfara, one by a faction loyal to Governor Matawalle while Marafa’s faction conducted another one.

The Zamfara APC chieftain speaking at a press conference in Abuja questioned how the APC gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a 24-hour notice before conducting congresses

