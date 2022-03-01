Sen. Lawal Dan’iya has cautioned former Senate President, Bukola Saraki against medeling in Zamfara State politics

The APC lawmaker in a statement on Monday, February 28, said Saraki should know that Zamfara is not Kwara statw

Dan’iya’s warning was in reaction to Saraki’s comment on the impeachment of the former deputy governor of Zamfara state

Gusau, Zamfara - Former senate president, Bukola Saraki has been warned against making unnecessary comments over the impeachment of Zamfara state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Leadership reports that Senator Lawal Hassan Dan’iya, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker issued the warning in a statement on Monday, February 28.

Dan’Iya representing Zamfara West senatorial district said the comment of the former senate president was nothing but attempt to cause confusion and crisis in the polity.

According to the lawmaker, Saraki is completely ignorant of the happenings in Zamfara, adding that the northern state is not Kwara.

He warned the former Kwara state governor not to meddle in the affairs and politics of Zamfara state especially on the impeachment of the deputy governor, The Punch added.

Senator Dan’Iya also asked the former senate president to tell the world where the state House of Assembly was wrong in the impeachment process.

Saraki kicks against impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor

Earlier, Saraki condemned the impeachment of Ali without following due process. He described the abrupt move as disheartening because the deputy governor refused to join the ruling party, Nigerian Tribune added.

He called on all leaders both in APC and PDP to condemn the impeachment, saying it is an embarrassment to our democracy.

Matawalle appoints new Zamfara deputy governor hours after Mahdi Gusau's impeachment

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Matawalle nominated Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha as the deputy governor of Zamfara state.

The speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, read a letter from the state Governor Matawalle regarding the nomination at the resumed plenary on Wednesday, February 23.

Senator Nasiha was nominated hours after Mahdi Gusau’s impeachment on Wednesday. Gusau was accused of bridge of the Constitution, Misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

