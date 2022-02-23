After weeks of consultations within, Zamfara lawmakers have finally impeached Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the deputy governor of the state

According to reports, Gusau was accused by the Assembly of misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct, abuse of office and more

Earlier, the state's Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu set up a 7-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Wednesday, February 23, impeached the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Earlier, the seven-man investigative panel set up by the Zamfara State Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu to investigate allegations leveled against the state Deputy Governor Mahadi Aliyu Gusau has submitted it’s report to the state House of Assembly amidst tight Security.

Seven witnesses from the Complainant testified before the panel during its two days public hearing, though the deputy Governor did not appear before the fact-finding Committee.

Breaking: Finally, Zamfara Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor, Gives Reason.

Reason for the action

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is accusing the deputy Governor of bridge of the Constitution, Misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office, TVC News added.

The panel's report

Submitting its report to the principal officers of the Assembly, the chairman of the panel retired Justice Halidu Tanko Soba says the panel has done justice to all allegations tendered before it.

Represented by Oladipo Okpeseyi, the chairman says only two copies of the report was produced by the panel.

He urges the House to keep the report as secret as possible to the House.

Zamfara state House of Assembly denies impeachment plan against deputy governor

Recall that back in July 2021, the Zamfara House of Assembly denied that it plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state.

The lawmakers said they only want the deputy governor to appear before the House and answer some questions.

However, the lawmakers accused Gusau of official misconduct and organizing a political rally when the state was mourning the death of fifty-six persons killed by armed bandits in Maradun local government area of the state.

Impeachment saga: Zamfara deputy governor dares lawmakers

In a related development, the deputy governor of Zamfara declared that he would not honour the summon by the state House of Assembly because he has taken the lawmakers to court.

The lawmakers gave Aliyu a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it to defend himself against an allegation of misconduct.

Aliyu was accused of a lack of empathy for the people of Zamfara for holding a political rally on July 10, 2021, after killings by bandits in the Maradun LGA area of the state.

