Police officers across the country have been warned against the misuse of their firearms on Nigerians

The warning was issued to the police officers by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on Tuesday, March 1

According to the IGP, he is worried at the flippancy with which officer of the force handle their firearms when dealing with citizens

With the incessant killing of Nigerians especially youths by police officers, the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, has expressed worries.

The Nation reports that IGP said expressed his concerns while speaking at the Federal Capital Territory command in Abuja during a one-day duty tour of the facility.

Baba admonished police officers not to abuse their authority by unnecessarily making life difficult for the Nigerian populace.

He also encouraged security agencies across the nation to embrace synergy in order to achieve positive results in the fight against criminal activities.

