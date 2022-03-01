In an effort to avert further damages to the people in the state, the Kaduna state government has sent a serious warning to residents

This move by the governor is a reaction to the recent attack carried out by bandits in the state on Sunday, February 27

The police in the state urged residents to be at alert as gunmen are not relenting in their efforts to launch fresh attacks in Kaduna

The Kaduna state government has asked residents to be watchful as terrorists may be planning to plant explosives in public facilities in the state.

This warning comes after an explosion occurred in the Kabala west area of Kaduna on Sunday, February 27, The Cable reports.

Speaking on the incident, the Kaduna police said the explosion was suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), which was planted in a building along the Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, warns residents ahead. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

In a statement issued on Monday, February 28, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said assessments by security agencies indicate that terrorists may be planning to harm citizens with explosives, Vanguard added.

Part of the statement reads:

“The Kaduna state government wishes to issue a crucial advisory to citizens across the state, for heightened alertness to the threat of explosive devices planted in public places by terrorists.”

The military was afraid of facing ICC: El- Rufai explains why Army was reluctant to bomb bandits

Earlier, Governor Nasir El-Rufai revealed the Nigerian military was reluctant to bomb bandits because of concerns about facing the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking on Thursday, February 24, at a media briefing at the presidential villa, el-Rufai said he had advised the federal government to declare bandits as terrorists in 2017, The Cable reports.

The Kaduna governor disclosed that he was informed that it would be difficult to declare bandits as terrorists because they do not have a single command like Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

In another development, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with insurgency.

Even more, the minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

