Niger state has become a new base for bandits to launch deadly attacks that throws the residents into fear, shock and panic

A new attack is the abduction of newlyweds in the state by suspected bandits in the Lavun LGA of the state

This sad development, which has led to the death of eight guests, has been confirmed by the state commissioner for local affairs

Bandits abducted newly wedded brides in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State at the weekend.

Daily Trust reported that the gunmen, who first raided about 10 communities in the LGA, returned on Sunday morning, February 27.

By the time they returned, many had reportedly fled their homes as a result of the previous day’s attack.

Governor Abubakar Bello says the situation in Niger has reached crisis level and has to be confronted without further delay. Photo credit: Niger State Media News24

How it happened

The gunmen were said to have abducted some of the persons they found in the community, including the newlyweds at Egbako village, The Punch also reported.

Report by victim's brother

Yakubu Mohammed, a brother to the abducted brides, confirmed that the victims were taken away during the operation.

A new move by the armed men

The gunmen, however, became frustrated as the animals refused to cross through the river to Akere axis, they decided to retreat to Sheshi Yissa community to take a new route out of the community.

Confrontation

Vigilante in the process confronted the bandits but could not withstand their firepower.

State commissioner reacts

The Niger State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, Community Development and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the attacks.

He said bandits stormed Lavun after attacking communities in Wushishi and Mashegu Local Government Areas.

