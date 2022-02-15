There is a new development to the case of the embattled DCP Abba Kyari as his boss, IGP Baba has taken another strong action

This time around, Baba ordered the closure of all intelligence units across the country hours after NDLEA arrested Kyari

Meanwhile, more senior police operatives and other security agents would be arrested following the detention of Kyari, over drug-related offenses

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad across the country.

All serving officers in the satellite units have been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing.

Channels TV reports that a police source confirmed this development on Tuesday, February 15.

Abba Kyari has been nabbed over drug-related offenses and links with drug barons. Photo credit: Twitter.com

The source added that authorities have directed that serving officers and men in the unit will be demobilised and posted to commands across the country.

Meanwhile, the Force management also directed that the IRT/STS Headquarters in Abuja should be fortified and organised for enhanced operational performance to combat emerging trends.

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, had said the Nigeria Police Force was yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Kyari.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Speaking on the development, Baba said the police had received the AGF’s legal advice, adding that he hasn’t received any formal request for Kyari’s extradition to the US over the allegations.

US govt gathers 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case

The United States government had gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving Kyari.

A court document also reportedly shows other sets of investigative reports and “new discoveries” including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages that are being processed by prosecutors.

It was gathered that the parties jointly filed the application on Friday, September 24, citing various reasons for asking for a trial postponement.

The defence lawyers reportedly asked for additional time to prepare for the case while the US prosecutors also asked for more time to process troves of documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

