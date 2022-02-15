Some unknown gunmen have launched another deadly attack against the police in Ebonyi state on Monday, February 14

Though details are still sketchy, there are fears that 3 policemen around the checkpoint where the hoodlums attacked were killed

The spokesperson of the police command in the state Loveth Odah confirmed the incident, but remained silent on details of the casualty

Abakaliki - About three policemen were allegedly killed by gunmen yet-to-be identified at a police checkpoint along Enugu-Abakaliki highway in Ebonyi state, according to Sahara Reporters.

The assailants reportedly gunned down the officers on Monday evening, February 14, who mounted a roadblock in front of Ezillo police station.

Ebonyi state police command has confirmed the killing of three of its officers. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

In another report by Premium Times, a source who spoke anonymously claims that the gunmen who were in a hummer bus might have been mistaken for a commercial vehicle by the officers.

Spealing further, the source noted that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi police spokesperson, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident, however, she could not give details of the casualty until after a visiting the scene.

Gunmen attack police station again, kill inspector

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that unknown gunmen have attacked another police station in the southeast region. A police officer was killed during the incident which took place at Mgbidi divisional police headquarters, Orsu West local government area of Imo state.

Michael Abattem, police public relations officer, confirming the attack in a statement on Saturday, January 15, said another officer sustained a minor bullet injury on his hand in the attack, The Cable added.

The police spokesperson said the attackers attempted to invade the police station on Friday, January 14, but were repelled by officers on duty.

Gunmen open fire on police officers at Rivers checkpoint, kill 2

Meanwhile, gunmen killed two officers attached to Mile One Police Station in Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

A witness said the deceased officers were shot dead while on a stop and search operation at Okija street in the area on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The witness said the gunmen, who were inside a vehicle, swooped on the deceased officers and shot them at close range, adding that the victims died on the spot.

