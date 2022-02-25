Jamila Ardo has been remanded for allegedly kidnapping herself and collecting a ransom from her lover

A pregnant housewife from Adamawa state, Jamila Ardo, has been remanded for allegedly kidnapping herself and collecting a ransom from her lover.

Ardo, who hails from Wauru Jabbe in the Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, allegedly abducted herself and collected the sum of N2m from Mallam Adamu Ahmed of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Jamila Ard has been remanded for allegedly kidnapping herself and collecting a ransom from her lover. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

The 25-year-old woman, who allegedly connived with one Abdulaziz to fake her own kidnap to defraud her lover, succeeded in her plot.

She was said to have used the proceeds to buy a house.

The suspect and Ahmed reportedly fell in love after meeting on Facebook, unknown to the man that he was dealing with a married woman.

Aall through their dating, the duo never had physical contact, but the relationship blossomed as they kept in touch online.

Details of the fraud, as contained in the charge sheet indicated how Abdulaaziz, while conniving with Ardo, put a call through to her lover, informing him that she had been kidnapped and demanding a ransom.

Source: Legit.ng