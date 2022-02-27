Suspected bandits have launched a fresh attack in Mashegu, Lavun and Wushishi LGA of Niger state

This time, about seventeen persons were sent to their early grave as suspected bandits raided the villages

This sad development which affected business activities in the affected areas is yet to be confirmed by the state police command

At least 17 people, including a father and son, were killed when suspected bandits raided villages in Mashegu, Lavun and Wushishi Local Government Areas of Niger state.

Daily Trust reports that many fled their homes as a result of the attacks, which occurred between 12pm and 8pm on Saturday, February 26.

In Mashegu Local Government, the villages attacked were Sahon-Rami, Igbede, Chekaku, Ubegi, Maishankafi and Poshi.

Governor Abubakar Bello earlier expressed support for the call by the Senate on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in Nigeria. Photo credit: Niger State Media News24

How it happened

The chief press secretary to the Mashegu LG chairman, Mohammed A. Isah, revealed the Chief of Staff to Mashegu Local Government chairman, Umar Ubegi, and his father were killed during the attack.

Others killed

Also killed was the Village Head of Poshi, and seven others in Sahon-Rami and Maishankafi.

Villages attacked

In Lavun Local Government Area, ten villages were reportedly attacked, leaving no fewer than three persons dead while 3 others were kidnapped.

The villages attacked in Lavun Local Government were Egbako, Dabban, Kupa, Ndaruka, Tsogi, Mawogi, Yemi, Managi, Kanko and Gogaga.

Eyewitness report

A resident of Egbako, one of the communities attacked, Yakubu Mohammed said “they started the operation around 12pm, moving from one village to another. For now, we have only discovered the dead bodies of three persons. They also went away with three others.”

The affected communities are 36 kilometers away from Bida, and less than 30 kilometers from the palace of Etsu Nupe.

Business activities affected

It was gathered that the attacks disrupted the Batati weekly market, along Mokwa-Bida Road, as traders abandoned their goods and fled for their lives.

Police reacts

Efforts to get the Niger State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

