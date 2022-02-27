A suspected terrorist attack in a village in Niger state has led to the death of a pastor and seven other worshippers.

Daily Trust reports that the terrorists in their number launched an attack in a village called Gidigori.

Located in the Rafi local government area of Niger state, the terrorists stormed while worshippers were attending a church service at the Salama Baptist Church.

A source privy to information from the incident said the attack occurred at about 10 am on Sunday, February 27.

Some terrorists invaded a church and abducted eight people

Source: Twitter

The source who is a member of the community said the attackers abducted the pastor of the church and some other worshippers.

It was also gathered that the church near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state.

Father, son shot dead, many abducted as bandits raid Niger communities

On Saturday, February 26, some suspected bandits reportedly launched a fresh attack in Mashegu, Lavun and Wushishi LGA of Niger state.

This time, about seventeen persons were sent to their early grave as suspected bandits raided the villages.,

It was gathered that the sad development also affected various business activities in the affected areas.

Panic as bandits stage fresh attack in northern state, kidnap 22

Legit.ng previously reported that at least 22 people have been abducted by bandits in an attack on Idon community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the report, bandits in large numbers invaded the community and shot sporadically to scare people away leaving four persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The attackers in the early hours of Wednesday, February 13, broke doors and windows, forcing their victims from their sleep before taking them away to an unknown destination.

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors.

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with the insurgency.

Also, the minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

