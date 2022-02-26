Residents of Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger state were left shaken after another explosion

The blast comes barely five days after explosives believed to have been planted by terrorists went off in the same local government council

The suspected Improvised Explosive Devices is believed to have been planted by terrorists who have been giving the people sleepless nights

Galadima Kogo, Niger state - Less than a week after explosives suspected to have been planted by terrorists went off in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger state, another round of explosion has gone off in the same community.

In a report by Sahara Reporters, the sound of the explosion suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) was heard on Friday, February 25.

Suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) has exploded at Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area, Niger state. Photo credit: The Governor of Niger-State

Source: Facebook

Confirming the report, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger state said the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Kokki in a statement said the affected areas are not yet accessible due to fear of further possible explosions, The Punch added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, preliminary reports have not suggested any loss. The casualty level is yet to be ascertained as the time of filing this report.

Panic as bandits stage fresh attack in northern state, kidnap 22

Legit.ng previously reported that at least 22 people have been abducted by bandits in an attack on Idon community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the report, bandits in large numbers invaded the community and shot sporadically to scare people away leaving four persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The attackers in the early hours of Wednesday, February 13, broke doors and windows, forcing their victims from their sleep before taking them away to an unknown destination,

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with insurgency.

Even more, the minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

Source: Legit.ng