Upon sighting Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, February 25, who came to Osogbo, Osun state to visit Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, a large crowd trooped to hail the former Lagos governor.

The Nation reports that Tinubu who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was joined by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Tinubu's presence attracted a large crowd in Osogbo (Photo: The Nation)

The APC's national leader and Oyetolawas led to the palace by the state's commissioner for regional integration and special duties, Olalekan Badmus.

Moments of Tinubu's visit to the palace were shared on Facebook by Tinubu Support Group (TSG).

The Osun APC chapter also shared a video of the monarch during Tinubu's visit to his palace.

2023: Prominent Nigerian pastor predicts what will happen if Tinubu becomes president

Meanwhile, Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, had said that Tinubu would not be as bad as most leaders in Nigeria if he became president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's strongly speculated presidential ambition.

Asked if he thinks Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a credible presidential candidate for 2023, Bishop Umunna said:

"I have full support for him, as long as he continues doing that thing God told me that made me to prophesy him into office. I also prophesied Obasanjo into office.

"Tinubu is not the only one. I have said it that God has not spoken to me about his ambition for 2023. But I know if human beings agree and put Tinubu there, he will not be as bad as most of the governors or presidents that we have had. That is my assessment of Tinubu."

When further asked if he meant that Tinubu has a good track record, Bishop Umunna said:

"I didn’t say so. But I want you to look at what he did during his tenure as governor of Lagos State. Then, Babatunde Fashola in a paper signed by him, had to thank me for the little prayers I offered for Tinubu and other things I did. They were published everywhere."

