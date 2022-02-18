Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has cautioned High Chief Raymond Dokpesi of making comments capable of causing confusion in the PDP

Wike accused the PDP chieftain and media entrepreneur of peddling falsehood by the party's governors

The Rivers state governor went on to say he suspects Dokpesi is a mole in the PDP planted by the ruling APC

Port Harcourt - Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described as rebuffed reumours that he and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors traveled to Europe to determine the 2023 presidential and vice candidates of the party.

Governor Wike accused High Chief Raymond Dokpesi of circulating the rumours within chieftains of the party.

Governor Wike warned against any attempt to disunite the PDP ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Governor Wike made the comment on Thursday, February 17 in Port Harcourt while speaking to journalists.

Visibly-angry Governor Wike warns Dokpesi against rumor-mongering

A video of the governor making the statement was also shared on the his

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said PDP governors have been inundated with calls following a text message being peddled by that some governors had embarked on the trip to handpick its 2023 candidates.

Dokpesi, a chieftain of the PDP, and media mogul, is an associate of former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Wike said:

“I have some suspicion that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere to the Peoples Democratic Party and I think, I'm convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.

“I don't understand where Raymond Dokpesi gets this information, this rumour that governors travelled to Europe to decide who will be the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of PDP.”

2023: Operators of private jets charter experience boom ahead of polls

Meanwhile, due to political activities across the country, private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is currently experiencing a boom.

With the 2023 general elections coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices on top gear, the political class has started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfil strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

2023: I have divine authority to contest for presidency, says Oguntoyinbo

In a related development, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a new entrant into the 2023 presidential race under the All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative, has declared he has the mandate of God to contest for the position.

Oguntoyibo made the comment during a recent interview with a national newspaper, adding that he is the best man for the job.

He further stated that he is qualified for the presidency because he is involved in a lot of consultations that affect the lives and businesses of people.

Source: Legit.ng