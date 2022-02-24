The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Thursday in Abuja has said he is not nursing any ambitions in the 2023 elections.

He also stated that he would support any candidate who emerged from his party’s zoning structure, even if the candidate was from the South.

El-Rufai said this during the weekly ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents, he said, “I have zero ambitions. I just want to finish this job, get on with my private life, write another book, and make tons of money. The largest amount of money I ever got in my life was from writing Accidental Public Servant.

“I have no ambition; I’ve never had any ambition. And if I die today, I am quite accomplished and happy because I never in my life, based on my humble background, ever thought I would even enter this building ever in my life; how?

“God has been very kind to me. And my outings in public service have all been satisfactory? Why push my luck and go for a job with a 90 per cent chance of failure? So I’m not an ambitious person. I’m just a person that gets things done when given the opportunity. I’ve never desired to run even for this governorship.

