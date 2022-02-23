There have been loud calls for Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to join the 2023 presidential race

An attempt by a journalist to get Jonathan's comments on his rumoured ambition was rebuffed by his media aide

In the last few weeks, various political and advocacy groups have been drumming support for the Bayelsa-born politician

Lagos - Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday, February 22 avoided a question on whether he would contest the next year’s presidential election.

He, however, expressed optimism that the general elections would be credible and that Nigeria will not implode.

Jonathan spoke on the sidelines of a two-day strategic retreat held by a council in the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) in Lagos.

The Nation newspaper reports that when asked about his 2023 rumoured ambition, his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, insisted questions should be about the event.

According to the report, a calm and smiling Jonathan went ahead to answer the first question without divulging any information on his ambition.

He said:

“I believe the elections in Nigeria will be credible. When an election is coming there is always this fear that the country will implode but you see that the country has remained stable.

“Even when I was in office, I learnt that some people were even sending their wards out of the country in 2015 but nothing happened. So 2023, will come and go and this country will remain.”

2023: Analysts drums up support for Jonathan ahead of polls

Meanwhile, public affairs commentator, Mohammed Jalingo, has stated that more support keeps pouring in across the nation to ensure Jonathan returns to power in 2023.

Writing in the Daily Sun newspaper, Jalingo noted that Jonathan is one of the most respected African voices in the world among former leaders in the African continent.

He also said Nigerian youths miss their freedom of expression, media, and association which they enjoyed under the Jonathan administration.

2023: Old generation should step aside, says ex-President Obasanjo

On his part, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, February 21 called on the old generation of Nigerians to give way for the younger breeds in the building of a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

Obasanjo made the comment while speaking virtually at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across Nigeria.’

Obasanjo speaks at book launch, says Nigeria needs more rebels

Recall that Obasanjo recently said Nigeria needs more rebels who would speak the truth to power not minding whose ox is gored, adding that it was one of the greatest steps towards rebuilding the country.

He made the comment on Saturday, February 19 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, while unveiling the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.”

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it required “more rebels” to stand and speak for the truth, adding that whoever must live a life of honesty and integrity had to be a rebel.

Source: Legit.ng