Gombe state - A former commissioner in Gombe state, Barr Babagoro Hashidu, and former special adviser, Maigari Malala, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership reported that the duo who both served under the PDP-led government of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo joined the APC alongside Kari Daba, a prominent PDP elder in Kwami local government area of the state.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state receives defectors from PDP. Photo credit: Abdul No Shaking

Legit.ng gathers that the three influential politicians visited Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya where they paid their allegiance and registered their solidarity.

Why we defected to APC

Hashidu said he decided to join the APC because of the numerous achievements recorded by the administration of Governor Yahaya in less than three years.

Similarly, the former adviser, Hon. Maigari said politics is meant to bring development and that is what he sees Governor Inuwa doing.

The defectors gave assurance that they will continue to support of all policies and programmes of the Governor Yahaya-led government and the APC for the upliftment of Gombe state.

They also called on their former party members and all well-meaning citizens of Gombe state to support the people-oriented APC government for the growth and development of the state.

The defectors were led by an APC stalwart in Gombe North, Alh. Sani Jamari (Baraden Jamari)

It was gathered that some PDP chieftains had also recently joined the APC in Gombe state.

The defectors include Arc Habu Shinga, former aspirant, State House of Assembly under PDP, Barrister Ya’u Kwadon, Ag. Deputy National Legal Adviser and Hajiya Zainab Zakari Kwali, former councilor.

Prominent APC lawmaker defects to PDP

In another report, Yahaya Fatuba, a member of the House of Representatives from Gombe state, has dumped the APC for the PDP.

Fatuba evealed his decision in a letter read by the speaker of the of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary.

A letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila quoted the lawmaker as saying that the crisis in the party necessitated his exit.

