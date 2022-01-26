The APC has lost one of its prominent members in Gombe state, Yahaya Fatuba , to the Peoples Democratic Party

Yahaya Fatuba, a member of the House of Representatives, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Vanguard reports that Fatuba from Gombe State revealed his decision in a letter read by the speaker of the of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary.

A letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila quoted the lawmaker as saying that the crisis in the party necessitated his exit.

According to the lawmaker, he defected to the PDP as a result of the crisis in the ruling party, adding that APC has not been able to conduct credible primaries in Gombe state.

Ndudi Elumelu, the House minority leader hailed the development, saying it was an indication many more lawmakers would soon join them “where they belong”.

In another report by The Punch, no fewer than 11,000 members of the APC in the Funakaye Local Government have defected to the opposition party.

However, they were mocked by members of the APC who sated that the party members defected because they felt they could not secure tickets in 2023.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Abubakar speaking during the reception, assured them that the issues they faced in APC would not occur in their new party.

Abubakar noted that the defectors joined the PDP due to neglect by the APC after working for the party's victory in the 2019 election.

Former APC chairman, spokesman, deputy Senate president’s supporters, others defect to PDP

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a former chairman of APC in Delta state, Cyril Ogodo defected to the PDP in Delta state.

Ogodo defected to the PDP alongside the immediate past publicity secretary of the APC, Sylvester Imonina, the Delta Central leader and elders council of APC led by Chief Sylvester Kowho, Ovie Omo-Agege Solidarity Movement, among others.

The decampees were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the PDP mega rally on Saturday, January 22, in Asaba.

