A woman took to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died from kidney cancer

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, the woman shared the dream she had about him and the message she sent to him on Instagram

A Nigerian woman named Grace Adeyemi turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A woman who dreamt about Alexx Ekubo shows the message she had sent to him. Photo: Grace Adeyemi

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Woman shares message she sent to actor

On her Facebook page, Grace Adeyemi narrated the dream she had about the actor and a screenshot of the message she sent to him on Instagram.

She said:

“Hmmmm..., I had a dream early last year about this actor (i dream a lot for the records, the one that concerns me o, and the one that's not my business). When I woke up, his thoughts became so heavy on my mind and refused to go away.

“I don't know him personally, so I went online to check his IG and saw that it's been a while he came online or on our screen. Well, i just hoped he was okay, but then his thoughts kept tugging at my heart.

“I talked to my husband so much about it that he said, this one you're talking so much about this person, that means it's not ordinary, I don't want you feeling guilty later, why don't you drop a message for him. It dosen't matter if he responds or not, just do it.

“So I took my phone and sent him a dm(never done this before). When I saw the news of his passing yesterday, my heart missed several beats. It's really really sad. May God comfort all he left behind and everyone affected.”

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail woman’s message to Alex Ekubo

Emmanuel Enemchukwu said:

" celebrities dey come to your mind, who knows me kwanu."

Chinonyerem Nwachukwu Gift - Michael said:

"The same happened to me but I procrastinated reaching out to the woman. She passed on Friday. I feel so sad. A very dear mummy in the Lord to me."

Joy Eva Onichabor said:

"It's well! From my youthful time, my mum taught and guided me that whenever people's thughts pop my mind, pray for them, there's definitely something going on with them."

Obele Ose said:

"very good Christian" that is self justification. Na people go tell you say you be good Christian, no br you go tell yourself."

Mayaki Ometere Blessing said:

"Chaiiiiiiii!!!!! This is where intercession is powerful. More grace, mama."

Omorewa Yomi said:

"Kai. This is painful oo."

A woman shows the message she sent to actor Alexx Ekubo months before he died. Photo: Alex Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng