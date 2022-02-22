FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a new third force seeking to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been formed.

The announcement of the formation of the third force named The National Movement (TNM) was made by a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, February 22.

A former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, announced the formation of The National Movement (TNM) in Abuja. Photo credit: @KKSY_Reporters

Source: Twitter

Here is the list of politicians present at the launching of the new movement:

1. Rabiu Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was a PDP chieftain until he announced the formation of the third force.

His previous statement that the APC and the PDP have nothing to show Nigerians in 2023 signaled his exit from the lead opposition party.

He has made some attempts to become president but failed.

2. Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi represented Kaduna North in the eighth National Assembly. He left the APC for the PDP in the buildup to the 2019 elections.

He contested for the PDP's guber ticket by lost to Isa Ashiru.

3. Solomon Dalung

Solomon Dalung served as the minister of youths and sports during the first term of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He was one of the ministers who didn't make President Buhari's ministerial list after his re-election for second term.

4. Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima used to be an ally of President Buhari until the build up to the 2019 elections when he teamed up with the PDP and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

5. Idris Wada

Idris Wada was also a PDP chieftain and a former governor of Kogi state.

Other prominent Nigerians at the announcement of the TNM are:

6. Tanko Yakasai

7. Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju

8. Solomon Edoda

9. Nweze Onu

10. Falasade Aliyu

11. Rufai Alkali

12. Grace Ben

13. Umale Shittu

14. Ibrahim Ringim

15. Ali Gwaska

16. Paul Okala

17. Rufai Hanga

18. Abdulrahman Abubakar, among several others.

2023: Osinbajo’s camp reportedly reaches out to Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, before the formation of the third force, a media report claimed that the camp of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo reached out to Senator Kwankwaso for collaboration ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Osinbajo has not formally declared his ambition to contest for the presidency but sources around him said efforts are on in that regard.

“Serious talks are ongoing between Oga and them. They want him to return to APC but the option is being weighed. It has not been sealed," a source said.

