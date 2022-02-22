Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress has revealed that it will only comment on the postpone convention soon

Following the recent postponement of the national convention ,Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday have declined to comment on the latest development.

Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this while speaking after a meeting held in Abuja, Channels TV reports.

Bagudu who is chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, said the governors will only comment after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, February 22, Channels TV reports.

He said:

“Until we finish the meeting with Mr. President, we will rather not comment on any timetable or logistics.

Other issues discussed by the forum, according to Mr. Bagudu, include the just concluded FCT Council elections, the Osun primaries, among others.

The governors, who attended the meeting at the Kebbi state governor’s lodge include the chairman of the Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Others are Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State, and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.

APC convention: Respect party supremacy, Nabena tells aggrieved chieftains

In another report, the deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yekini Nabena, has sounded a note of caution to some members he described as "fifth columnists and their sponsors" against the national leadership of the ruling party.

He described the recent activities of some APC members as an act of insubordination against the party leadership.

Nabena said those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party's image will remain.

Group warns APC members not to elect EFCC-indicted ex-governors as chairman

On its part, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum has warned members of the APC not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

Barrister Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

