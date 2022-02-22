Ahead of its national convention, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned its national chairmanship seat to the north

This was disclosed by the APC governors after meeting with President Buhari at the Aso Villa on Tuesday, February 22

Governor El-Rufai said the party has agreed to swap the current vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) between the north and the south

Aso Rock, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly zoned its chairmanship to the north ahead of the 2023 elections.

Governors Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) made the announcement at a media briefing which held after President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with governors of the ruling party, Daily Trust reported.

APC governors said they have agreed to zone the party's national chairmanship seat to north. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to Governor El-Rufai, the party has agreed to swap the current vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) between the northern and southern parts of the country ahead of the March 26 national convention, The Nation also stated.

This implies that the chairmanship position which has been held by former Governors John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole of Edo state from the south will now go to the north.

El-Rufai said:

“We have agreed a zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones and essentially, we swapped. Northern zones will take positions that Southern zones had in the last eight years and vice versa.

“So, it’s a very simple, equitable and fair formula. We will now go back and consult at the zonal level, and look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation will start in earnest. So by the grace of God on the 26th of March, we will have done a national convention.”

Legit.ng gathers that the governors' meeting with President Buhari took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 19 governors.

APC makes U-turn, announces new date for national convention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC picked Saturday, March 26, 2022, for its national convention.

The secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, made the announcement at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja after a closed-door meeting which lasted several hours.

Akpanudoedehe said the preparation for the national convention will commence on Thursday, February 24. He said the zonal congresses will hold before the national convention.

Source: Legit.ng