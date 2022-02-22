A group within the ruling APC has commended the party for postponing its forthcoming national convention

According to the group, the postponement of the political exercise is an opportunity for the APC to deepen its internal democracy

The northern group also reiterated its support for Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi as its preferred presidential aspirant in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the rescheduled national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a group operating under the aegis of Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has insisted on equity and fairness as means of strengthening the party for its acceptability in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, February 22 in Abuja, chairman of the group, Hon. Suleiman Liba said it was important for the APC to strictly allow internal democracy to minimize those issues that may put the party at risk.

The Concerned APC Youths have endorsed Governor Umahi as its preferred candidate in the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

He said the rescheduled national convention was an opportunity to allow people to play roles that would deepen democracy in the country.

His words:

“Our body, the Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum just completed our consultation tour of the entire 19 states and the people are not expecting anything less from the party hierarchy.

“On the basis of the above, the Concerned APC Northern Youth Forum further throws her weight behind the candidature of Engr. David Nweze Umahi for president as it reflects the wishes of the people, especially from the north where we carried out a very successful consultation.”

Hon. Liba also commended the masses whom he referred to as stakeholders within the process of electioneering, for their readiness and resolve towards participating in the elections, while he further applauded the youths within the northern part of the country for their conduct so far.

