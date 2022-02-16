King Dandeson Jaja, the Amanayabo of Opobo kingdom, has urged Nigerian politicians to put the love of the country in the mind

The monarch made the call in Port Harcourt when a delegate of the new advocacy group, The Nigeria Agenda, visited him and some traditional rulers

Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, the convener of the group, said they are passionate about engendering a new conversation among Nigerians

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The chairman of the Rivers state Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Dandeson Jaja, the Amanayabo of Opobo kingdom, has endorsed the convocation of the Nigeria Agenda ahead of 2023 generation election.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the monarch said the unity and citizens' focus of national advocacy of The Nigeria Agenda is the appropriate crusade that would lead to changing the concept of Nigerians as currently perceived.

King Jaja of Opobo has said that The Nigeria Agenda is a divine assignment. Credit: King Jaja.

Source: UGC

He added that new agenda is a divine assignment being conducted by the advocacy group.

King Jaja made this observation while receiving the leadership and members of The Nigeria Agenda advocacy group at the state's secretariat of the council of traditional rulers in company with His Royal Majesty, King Felix Otunarikpo, Eze of Upata and His Royal Majesty, King Macie an Moore Ubuo, King of Engenni Kingdom, in Port Harcourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Nigeria Agenda is about unity of the country

The convener of the advocacy group, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, in his presentation explained that the group is passionate about engendering a new conversation among Nigerians of the imperative of citizens acting together in unity and collectively to identify and support political leaders at all tiers of government.

He said the agenda is devoid of ethnicity, religious and other diversionary national fault lines usually exploited by selfish politicians.

King Jaja said:

"We share your concerns over the dog fights that now characterise the relationship between different ethnic groups in the country. It's unfortunate that Nigeria is being pulled in different directions by opportunistic politicians that are determined to destroy whatever stand on their way to access power and associated privileges.

"What is the outcome of this rat race? We are witnessing elimination of merit in preference for the sad installation of mediocrity across board. The truth is that where ethnicity and other divisive considerations determine political direction and decisions, the end result will be failure of governance because the right calibre of people will never be elected into political offices.

Nigeria's political class must be selfless

The monarch advised politicians to think about Nigeria, saying that they should be determined the country's development and not about their selfish interest.

He added that Nigerians have reached a critical stage where political leaders think and send messages to them with clear indications that they are one big family in this country not withstanding the tribe of origin or the way they worship God the Almighty.

In commending the leadership and members of The Nigeria Agenda, King Jaja said:

"We have to commend you for taking this bold step, this shows you are thinking about the general good of everybody. What we know is that once this advocacy gets into the mainstream it is bound to affect all of us, all of Nigerians, in the right way. You people are definitely on the right track, you're conducting a divine assignment so we ask you to show the way and people will definitely follow you."

Why We’ll fight for the Nigeria Agenda ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a retired Nigerian Army General, Kingsley Suaka Nnaa, declared a determination to fight for the success of The Nigeria Agenda through the propagation of values that would engineer unity and citizens' driven development in the country.

It was re[ported that General Nnaa (rtd), made this declaration at the south-south zonal launch of The Nigeria Agenda in Port Harcourt on Monday, February 14.

According to Nnaa, national cohesion, togetherness, and unity are indispensable ingredients for national growth and development.

Source: Legit.ng