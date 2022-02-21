The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been described as a technocrat who has all the qualities needed for leading Nigeria to a desired development

This was made known by a pressure group that has asked the apex bank's governor to contest for presidency in 2023

According to the group, Godwin Emefiele has a grasp of Nigeria's present economic woes and can lift the nation and the people out of poverty

A pressure group in Nigeria, The Mass Interest Project, over the weekend called on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to join the 2023 presidential race.

The group in a statement described the achievements recorded by the CBN henchman as the main kind of ingredients needed by Nigeria to exit the current state of the governance system.

Nation reports that the group also described the Emefiele as one who is loyal, patriotic and the perfect fit for the nation's number seat.

The pressure group said as a renowned technocrat, Emefiele has the qualities needed for Nigeria's development Photo: Okoronkwo Samuel

Arguing that President Muhammadu Buhari's successor should be a technocrat with a firm grasp of the economic dynamic that the country is currently facing, the group said Emefiele’s credentials as an experienced entrepreneur and business leader makes him stand him out.

Emefiele to deliver on sound monetary policies

For the group, Emefiele's interventions through fiscal and monetary policies that helped the country to exit two recessions within five years.

The group said:

“As expected, there is already tension across the country. From east to west, north to south, Nigerians are beginning to feel the heat as the political gladiators go on the hustings, perfecting their art to play the game.

“These are men and some women who are well versed in political deception, intimidation, blackmail, and are also experts in the art of violence, which they readily deploy to exact vengeance or force compliance to their will and desire."

According to the group, Emefiele would you lead Nigerians on the march for a better nation.

2023: Finally, CBN governor reveals position on presidential bid

A group earlier disclosed that if Emefiele decides to throw his hat in the 2023 presidential ring, he would get massive support in the polity.

But the CBN governor in other to clear the air on the recent calls from all and sundry, disclosed that the choice of leadership in 2022 is in God's hands.

Meanwhile, the group reacted angrily to the verbal attacks on the CBN governor while noting that Emefiele is qualified to run for president in 2023.

Emefiele prays to return Nigeria's economy to where it was when he was still a boy

In other news, Emefiele had indicated that when he leaves office, his top priority would be to see Nigeria's economy back to where it was when he was a teenager.

He expressed optimism Nigeria had the resources to succeed, and restore the country to its former glory.

Emefiele, who just celebrated his 60th birthday, also spoke about some of the CBN's attempts to ensure the country's return to its former grandeur.

