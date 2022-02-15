A political movement, The Nigerian Agenda, says it will mobilise Nigerians at the grassroots to ensure the impartation of national ideals

The group said its aim is towards ensuring that the masses can own the values inherent in The Nigeria Agenda

The movement insisted that Nigerians must develop the capacity to identify and support the right quality of leaders as we approach 2023

Port Harcourt - A retired Nigerian Army General, Kingsley Suaka Nnaa, has declared a determination to fight for the success of The Nigeria Agenda through the propagation of values that will engineer unity and citizens' driven development in the country.

General Nnaa (rtd), made this declaration at the south-south zonal launch of The Nigeria Agenda in Port Harcourt on Monday, February 14.

The group noted that whoever would takeover from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 must have a nationalistic agenda. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

According to Nnaa, national cohesion, togetherness, and unity are indispensable ingredients for national growth and development.

Speaking to the divisive effects of ethnicity and religion, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The greatest threatening factor to the nation's cohesion are religion and ethnicity with the political class often using these divisive sentiments to win the sympathy of the people at every election season.”

Talking in the same vein, Chief Sam Jaja, an elder state's man, and All Progressive Congress chieftain, said it was time Nigerians started jettisoning their inclinations for looking at politics from the prism of ethnicity and religion.

He said:

“We have been following this destructive path of ethnic and religious biases long before and since our independence as a country and it has contributed in many ways to stifling our growth and development as a nation.

“We, as a people need to change our perception of one another and how we measure the attributes of those that lead us. Ethnicity and religion should not be the basis of supporting political office seekers.”

The convener of the group, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, in his address at the launch of The Nigeria Agenda, insisted there is no part of Nigeria that can be considered of little significance to the wellbeing and sustenance of the Nigerian nation.

This, he noted, underscored the need for inclusiveness of all Nigerians in the Nigerian project saying:

“We all belong to a larger Nigeria family and must, as individual citizens, play our roles in holding the fabric that unify us as a people with shared vision and a commitment to making Nigeria a great country.

“So, while there are a plethora of groups and organisations orchestrating regional agendas like the southwest Agenda, northeast agenda, and others of such, it is clear Nigeria is abandoned in the scheme of things. This is one reason we have decided to speak for Nigeria.”

Chief Advocate of The Nigeria Agenda, Niyi Akinsiju, while speaking at the advocacy launch, called on Nigerians to eschew sentimental divisions.

He noted that:

“We should rise above the base sentiments that continue to hold us down and in doing this, we have to be suspicious of the intents of politicians that exploit these sentiments by planting seeds of discords and divisions amongst the people just for them to corner and secure political power.”

2023: Operators of private jets charter experience boom ahead of polls

Meanwhile, due to political activities across the country, private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is currently experiencing a boom.

With the 2023 general elections coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices on top gear, the political class has started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfil strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

2023: I have divine authority to contest for presidency, says Oguntoyinbo

In a related development, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a new entrant into the 2023 presidential race under the All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative, has declared he has the mandate of God to contest for the position.

Oguntoyibo made the comment during a recent interview with a national newspaper, adding that he is the best man for the job.

He further stated that he is qualified for the presidency because he is involved in a lot of consultations that affect the lives and businesses of people.

Source: Legit.ng