Nigerian's leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the high rate of youths leaving the country on a daily basis

According to the president, this development affects the economic viability of the country as well as the talent pool

Meanwhile, Buhari made this disclosure at the ongoing 6th EU-AFRICA summit in Brussels, Belgium

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the mass migration of African youths to Europe, saying the development drains the continent of talent pool, while provoking political crises in Europe.

Vanguard reports that the president made this assertion in an article he penned to mark the participation of Nigeria at the ongoing 6th EU-AFRICA summit in Brussels, Belgium.

In the article published in Politico, an online/offline magazine which is the most influential publication for the EU/ in Brussels, President Buhari said despite its best efforts, Europe will not find a sustainable remedy to this problem by further reinforcing its Fortress Europe approach.

President Buhari met with the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo during the sixth European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Seeks Europe’s partnership to halt the trend

According to him, instead, more opportunities must be created for Africans at home, providing alternatives to the decision to take a life-threatening boat journey in order to seek them elsewhere.

He advised that the economic relationship between the two continents must be recalibrated to focus on job creation.

The President said:

“By 2050, Africa’s population of 1.3 billion is set to double, making up a quarter of the world’s total. My country, Nigeria, is set to double its population to 400 million by then, surpassing the United States to become the third largest nation in the world. This means a huge youthful market right on Europe’s doorstep and — with increased trade a growing middle class with money to spend.

"However, despite burgeoning possibility, irregular northward migration from my continent drains Africa’s talent pool, while provoking political crises in the EU."

