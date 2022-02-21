Expectant mum, eight others die in Kwara crash

Some Nigerians have recently lost their lives in ghastly a motor accident in Ilorin, Kwara state capital

Nine persons died in an auto crash involving two vehicles in Ilorin, Kwara State capital. The victims, which included an expectant woman, were said to have been burnt to death.

Eight persons, all men, sustained various degrees of burns during, it was learnt.

Source: Twitter

The ghastly accident happened around 8am opposite Ilorin International Airport along Ilorin-Ogbomosho Highway.

Twenty persons were said to be on board the ill-fated Toyota Corolla car and Toyota Hiace commercial bus before the incident.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Jonathan Owoade confirmed the incident, attributing it to speeding.

He said, “A car coming out of the airport ran across the road, thinking it could have crossed the road before the bus got to it. Incidentally, it was said that it was carrying fuel.”

He added that passers-by helped to ferry the injured to the state General Hospital, Ilorin.

He said that FRSC patrol team had deposited the bodies of the dead at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary.

11 Passengers Cheat Death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 11 people escaped death as an articulated vehicle loaded with petroleum products rammed into four vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the accident involved an articulated vehicle with registration number unknown and four other vehicles.

He said the tanker lost control due to brake failure and hit a Honda accord from the rear before falling onto the Toyota Corolla.

How road crashes killed 14,773 Nigerians between January 2019 and December 2021

Meanwhile, data released by the FRSC indicates that persons numbering 106,256 were involved in road traffic crashes between January 2019 and December 2021 in Nigeria.

It was gathered that 14,773 died from 31,116 road accidents recorded within the period, according to the data and additional tally on road traffic crashes.

The data from the FRSC, documented road crashes between January 2019 and October 2021, while Daily Trust compiled reported road traffic crashes between November and December 2021.

