A major tragedy has been averted in the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway after an articulated vehicle lost control

The vehicle which was conveying petroleum products rammed into four private-owned vehicles on the highway

Authorities say the scene of the incident was chaotic and difficult to manage due to the activities of thugs

Lagos - Eleven people have escaped death as an articulated vehicle loaded with petroleum products rammed into four vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident involved an articulated vehicle with registration number unknown and four other vehicles.

The Federal Safety Corps had earlier deployed its officials to major highways across the country this festive season. Photo credit: FRSC

He said the tanker lost control due to brake failure, hit a Honda accord from the rear before falling onto the Toyota Corolla.

PM News quoted him as saying:

“No fatality was recorded at the scene of the incident while traffic is being diverted along alternative routes.

“The operation is being severely challenged by miscreants intent on scooping the PMS while residents are urged to avoid use of naked flame.”

Recall that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had earlier deployed over 30,000 personnel to major expressways across the country including the Lagos-Ibadan expressway ahead of the Yuletide.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the FRSC said it has also set up 15 traffic control camps and 27 help areas across critical routes in the country.

