Road Crashes Kill 14,773 Nigerians In 3 Years, Report says

A total of 14, 773 Nigerians lost their lives in road traffic crashes (RTC) in 2019 and 2021, according to the FRSC

Aside from deaths recorded, 91,483 persons sustained varying degrees of injury in the crashes recorded within the period

Meanwhile, speed violation, wrongful overtaking, route violation, mechanical defect, are reported as the major cause of road crashes in the country

Data released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) indicates that persons numbering 106,256 were involved in road traffic crashes between January 2019 and December 2021 in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that of these, 14,773 died from 31,116 road accidents recorded within the period, according to data and additional tally on road traffic crashes.

The data from the FRSC, documented road crashes between January 2019 and October 2021, while the newspaper compiled reported road traffic crashes between November and December 2021.

People tries to push away from the road a burnt car at the middle of the road to free traffic gridlock at Alapere district of Lagos, on January 15, 2021. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Aside from the deaths, 91,483 persons sustained varying degrees of injury in the crashes recorded.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The data by FRSC

The data shows that 2021 has the highest cases of road traffic crashes, compared with previous years, with 10,637 accidents involving 35,791 people recorded. Of this number, 5,101 people were killed while 30,690 people were rescued with different degrees of injuries.

Ogun state

According to the statistics, Ogun state has the most dangerous roads in the country as the state recorded the highest road traffic crashes with 1,026 cases in 2021.

Bayelsa state

The data also shows that Bayelsa state has the safest roads as it recorded the lowest number of road traffic crashes with 40 cases.

2020 data

From the report, 10,522 road traffic crashes were recorded between January and December, last year.

The breakdown of the data shows that 4,794 persons died while 28, 449 others were injured; as the previous year, 2019, was no better though it had the fewest number of road traffic cases in three years with 9,957 cases.

Comparison

While making a comparison from the data, it was gathered that more people died in 2019 (4,878) compared with 2020.

Also, the data shows that 32,344 were also injured from road traffic crashes in 2019.

Bisi Kazeem's position

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, attributed road crashes to several factors including speeding, route violation, mechanical defect, drunk driving and dangerous driving.

Proffering solution

He disclosed that the corps is broadening the scope of sensitisation to change bad driving behaviours, and in achieving this, it has introduced result-oriented policies, particularly those that will eliminate speed-related crashes since it has been the major cause of crashes at the moment.

1 dead as governorship aspirant survives ghastly road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that tragedy struck on Monday, December 13, when the vehicle conveying a Benue state governorship aspirant, Terwase Orbunde, got involved in an accident with some travellers along Makurdi/Gboko Road.

It was reported that Orbunde, a former chief of staff to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state escaped death in the incident.

Orbunde had resigned from his appointment in September to actively pursue his governorship aspiration in the state.

Tragedy: Man dies in road accident hours after depositing late sister's corpse in mortuary

In other news, it is a tragic story for the family of Kwagh in Benue state as they lost two children in hours. Both siblings died only a few hours apart from each other.

According to the tragic story, the first to pass on was Ngohide Kwagh who died in Jos where she has been receiving treatment for an illness. She was said to have been sick for a long time, about 15 years.

Ngohide passed on December 17, 2021 in Jos. Her brother, Terhide was said to have conveyed her corpse to Benue state.

Source: Legit.ng